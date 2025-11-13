US ends penny production after more than two centuries

The government argues the move is a practical cost-saving measure. Announcing the plan earlier this year, President Donald Trump said the decision would “rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time”.

According to the Treasury Department, each coin—featuring President Abraham Lincoln and minted from copper-plated zinc—now costs nearly four cents to produce, more than double the cost a decade ago. Ending production is expected to save about $56 million annually.

Officials emphasize that the rise of electronic payments has sharply reduced the need for low-value coins. The Treasury estimates that roughly 300 billion pennies remain in circulation, “far exceeding the amount needed for commerce”. A 2022 government study found that around 60% of all coins in US households, valued at $60–$90 per family, sit unused in jars and piggy banks.

Economists warn, however, that rounding practices may increase consumer costs. A Richmond Federal Reserve study estimates shoppers could pay an additional $6 million per year as prices are adjusted.

The US joins countries such as Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, which have retired low-denomination coins. Debate has now shifted to the nickel, which costs nearly 14 cents to produce, though analysts say eliminating it would have a far greater impact on consumers.

