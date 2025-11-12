Türkiye hosts exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan’s National Currency

Participants included Yaşar Çukur, Head of Department at the Turkish Mint under the Ministry of Treasury and Finance of Türkiye, Cemile Kınacı Baran, Deputy Chair of the Justice and Development Party’s Committee on Relations with the Turkic World, Turkish collectors, representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in Ankara and students.

During the meeting, many experts highlighted the similarities in coin-minting technologies among Turkic countries.

Yaşar Çukur noted that coins produced in Kazakhstan are closely connected to Turkish culture.

“Your coins depict religious symbols, statesmen, geographic regions, and scholars — just like ours. The minting technologies are also very similar, with identical production methods differing only in ornamentation. The coins we create today will hold special value 100, 200, or even 500 years from now,” said the representative of the Turkish Mint.

In her speech, Cemile Kınacı Baran emphasized the important role of money in the history of Turkic peoples, noting that the word tenge originates from the medieval Turkic silver coins 'denge' or 'tanga'.

Guests enjoyed student performances of traditional kyuis and sampled dishes of Kazakh national cuisine at the event.

