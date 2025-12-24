U.S. economy grows in 2025

Compared with the second quarter, when GDP growth stood at 3.8 percent, the pace of economic activity increased noticeably. The main drivers of growth were resilient consumer spending, as well as higher exports and government spending. A decline in imports, which is subtracted in GDP calculations, also made a positive contribution to the overall figure.

The Department of Commerce noted that the growth in consumer spending was supported by both the services sector and the goods market. Significant contributions came from spending on healthcare and professional services, as well as purchases of durable goods, including equipment and recreational goods. Exports increased due to shipments of capital goods and business services, while overall investment activity declined, mainly because of a reduction in private sector inventories.

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose by 2.8 percent year on year, while the core index, excluding food and energy prices, reached 2.9 percent, indicating persistent inflationary pressure.

The department also clarified that the release of the initial estimate for the third quarter was postponed due to the federal government shutdown in the autumn and combines elements of the standard advance and second estimates.

Updated U.S. GDP data for the third quarter of 2025 will be released on January 22, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the United States recorded record tariff revenues in 2025. Between January 20 and December 15, the authorities collected more than $200 billion in tariff income following the issuance of more than 40 executive orders by the administration of President Donald Trump.