CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said the record revenue was driven by intelligence-led enforcement, strict oversight, and rapid action against trade violations. According to the agency, these efforts aim to protect American industries and ensure that companies comply with US trade laws.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection relies on advanced data analytics to detect tariff evasion schemes. These include undervaluation, misclassification, transshipment, antidumping and countervailing duty violations, illegitimate shell companies, and “double dipping” by claiming more than one tariff exemption to avoid paying revenue owed to the government.

During the reporting period, CBP said it took several major enforcement actions. The agency assessed about $2.6 billion in duties related to dumping and foreign subsidies that were owed to the government. It also uncovered new evasion schemes, including a case involving an importer of iron, steel, and aluminum who improperly claimed two separate tariff exemptions, costing the government an estimated $100 million.

In addition, CBP issued 63 debarment actions against entities that failed to pay outstanding debts such as tariffs, taxes, and fees. The agency also investigated nearly 1,200 revenue related electronic allegations submitted by members of the trade community, which CBP said helped support fair competition for law-abiding US businesses.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump signals land strikes on drug routes as Venezuela tensions escalate.