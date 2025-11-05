U.S. Department of State to host Central Asia Business Conference in honor of C5+1 10th anniversary

The U.S. State Department said in a statement since its launch in 2015, the C5+1 diplomatic platform has enhanced cooperation among the United States “plus” the five Central Asian countries – Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, Senator Steve Daines, Special Presidential Envoy Richard Grenell, U.S. Special Envoy for South and Central Asia Ambassador Sergio Gor, and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur will deliver remarks, and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will lead a plenary panel discussion with business executives, reads the statement.

This gathering is a historic convening of senior government officials with business leaders from across the C5+1 countries to celebrate ten years of groundbreaking cooperation while further strengthening economic and cultural ties between the United States and countries of Central Asia, added the U.S. Department of State.

