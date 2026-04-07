U.S. Defense Secretary faces impeachment bid over Iran conflict

According to a statement released on Monday, the Democrat lawmaker accused Hegseth of violating his oath of office and acting outside constitutional authority in relation to military actions linked to the administration of Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump’s deranged statements – including one on Easter Sunday – are further entrenching our country and our world in another devastating, never-ending war,” Ansari said, alleging that recent actions by the administration could constitute violations of U.S. law and the Geneva Convention.

She further claimed that military operations had resulted in damage to civilian infrastructure, including schools and hospitals, and called on Republican lawmakers to support efforts to halt the conflict.

“As the daughter of Iranian immigrants who fled this regime, and as an American Congresswoman who swore an oath to the United States Constitution, I know that this cannot go on,” she said, also referring to the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Ansari stated that she plans to formally introduce articles of impeachment next week, arguing that only Congress has the authority to declare war.

“Hegseth’s reckless endangerment of U.S. servicemembers and repeated war crimes, including bombing a girls’ school in Minab, Iran and willfully targeting civilian infrastructure, are grounds for impeachment and removal from office,” she added.

The proposal is expected to face significant political challenges in Congress.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Pete Hegseth had asked U.S. Army Chief of Staff General Randy George to step down.