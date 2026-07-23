U.S. court sets June 2027 trial date for Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro

The couple, who pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and firearms charges, made their third appearance in a New York court after the forcible seizure by U.S. troops in a military raid in early January.

During Wednesday's 15-minute hearing, Judge Alvin Hellerstein set the trial date at the request of lawyers on both sides.

Maduro's lawyer, Barry Pollack, said he will first challenge the indictment on sovereign immunity grounds because if that is successful, Maduro will not have to continue litigating the case.

On Jan. 3, U.S. military forces launched a large-scale strike against Venezuela and forcibly seized Maduro and his wife before transporting them to New York. The U.S. attacks have shocked the international community, triggering a stream of condemnation and serious concerns worldwide.

During his first arraignment on Jan. 5, Maduro pleaded not guilty to all U.S. charges against him, including drug trafficking.

The couple has been jailed at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, since their seizure in Caracas.