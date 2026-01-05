Maduro pleads not guilty to narco-terrorism charges in New York court

Maduro appeared briefly before a judge, who asked how he pleaded to the indictment. Maduro responded that he was innocent and described himself as the president of Venezuela. He is charged with four counts, including narco-terrorism, conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States, and possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

Así llegaban Maduro y su mujer al tribunal de Nueva York para comparecer ante un juez pic.twitter.com/TaXWT6WkXJ — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) January 5, 2026

Con uniforme de preso, así es trasladado Nicolás Maduro en helicóptero para comparecer ante la Corte #VocesySonidos pic.twitter.com/BNqgSFnYIi — BluRadio Colombia (@BluRadioCo) January 5, 2026

The procedural hearing is expected to mark the beginning of a lengthy legal dispute over whether the case can proceed in the United States. His defense team is expected to argue that Maduro is immune from prosecution as a sitting head of state, a claim rejected by Washington, which does not recognize him as Venezuela’s legitimate leader.

U.S. prosecutors allege that Maduro, along with his wife, son, and three other individuals, oversaw a cocaine trafficking network that cooperated with criminal and armed groups, including Mexican drug cartels, Colombian insurgents, and Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua gang. If convicted, the defendants could face life sentences.

Maduro has repeatedly denied the accusations, saying they are politically motivated and aimed at Venezuela’s oil resources.

