U.S. court orders Trump to testify under oath in $10 billion BBC lawsuit

U.S. Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett issued the order during a hearing in Miami on Thursday after lawyers for the British broadcaster accused Trump of delaying his deposition. The president had canceled a previously agreed October 16 appearance, citing matters of national importance. The BBC's attorney, Charles Tobin, argued that Trump had instead attended a political campaign event in Georgia that day.

The judge ruled that Trump must appear for questioning by December 11 or risk sanctions, including possible dismissal of his lawsuit, unless the court extends the discovery period. The current deadline for exchanging evidence is December 18. The BBC's lawyers have maintained that obtaining Trump's testimony before that date is essential to preparing their defense.

According to court filings, the broadcaster first requested deposition dates in July and repeatedly sought confirmation from Trump's legal team. After the October appearance was canceled, the BBC was informed that the president would not be available before the discovery deadline and could instead testify in January 2027. Trump's lawyers have cited his presidential responsibilities in explaining the scheduling difficulties.

The hearing also addressed a dispute over access to financial information. Lett authorized the BBC to obtain records showing the number of membership applications at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida between January 2020 and January 2026, along with membership and initiation fees. The broadcaster argues that such information could help establish whether the documentary affected Trump's reputation and financial interests. Trump's lawyers disputed the relevance of the records, arguing that the president does not personally manage the club and that its membership does not directly reflect his reputation.

Trump filed the lawsuit in Florida in December 2025, accusing the BBC of defamation and violations of the state's laws against deceptive and unfair trade practices. He is seeking at least $10 billion in damages over a documentary that included edited footage of his January 6, 2021, speech, delivered shortly before his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The documentary, titled "Trump: A Second Chance," aired as part of the BBC's Panorama program shortly before the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Trump alleges that the broadcaster combined separate portions of his speech in a way that falsely suggested he had directly encouraged the violence at the Capitol.

The BBC has acknowledged that the editing created a misleading impression and apologized to Trump, although it maintains that the broadcast did not constitute defamation. The controversy also led to the resignations of the broadcaster's director-general and its senior news executive.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that U.S. President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the UK-based broadcaster BBC in a U.S. federal court.