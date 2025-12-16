Trump sues BBC for $5 billion
U.S. President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the UK based broadcaster BBC in a US federal court, accusing the network of defamation over the editing of video footage from his January 6, 2021 speech, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the case materials filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiff claims that the edited excerpts of his remarks created a false impression that he had urged supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit stresses that such a presentation caused serious damage to his reputation as the sitting U.S. president.
Trump is seeking damages of at least $5 billion, alleging the deliberate distortion of the context of his words in a BBC documentary.
The disputed footage was used in a Panorama program aired shortly before the 2024 U.S. presidential election.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of systematic misinformation and political bias.