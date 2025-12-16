Trump sues BBC for $5 billion

According to the case materials filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, the plaintiff claims that the edited excerpts of his remarks created a false impression that he had urged supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol. The lawsuit stresses that such a presentation caused serious damage to his reputation as the sitting U.S. president.

Trump is seeking damages of at least $5 billion, alleging the deliberate distortion of the context of his words in a BBC documentary.

The disputed footage was used in a Panorama program aired shortly before the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Trump filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times, accusing the newspaper of systematic misinformation and political bias.