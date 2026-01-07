US considers military option in Greenland acquisition, the White House says

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said: “President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it’s vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region,” adding that “of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief’s disposal.”

Trump’s renewed push for control of the vast Arctic territory comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions following recent US actions in Venezuela and reflects his administration’s long standing focus on strengthening Arctic influence in response to perceived Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

The proposal has been met with unified opposition from Greenland, Denmark and other European allies. Leaders of major European powers and Denmark issued a joint statement reaffirming that “Greenland belongs to its people,” asserting that decisions about its future should be made solely by Denmark and Greenland.

Greenland’s government has called for urgent diplomatic talks with US officials to address Washington’s claims and to underscore its position that the island is not for sale. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that any attempt by the United States to seize Greenland by force would jeopardize NATO and undermine decades of security cooperation.

Despite strong backlash at home and abroad, Trump has not ruled out military options as part of his strategy, and discussions continue on how the United States might pursue its interest in the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Denmark’s prime minister had called on the Trump administration to «stop the threats» against Greenland.