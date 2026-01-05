Denmark calls on Trump administration to stop 'threatening' Greenland

Donald Trump, in an interview with The Atlantic on Sunday, said that the United States "needed" Greenland.

Katie Miller, wife of senior White House adviser Stephen Miller, posted on X a map of Greenland painted in the colors of the American flag with the caption “Soon.”

In response, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen published a statement on the Government’s official website:

“I must say this very directly to the United States: It makes absolutely no sense to talk about the necessity for the U.S. to take over Greenland. The United States has no right to annex one of the three countries in the Kingdom of Denmark,” Frederiksen says.

She stressed that Denmark and Greenland, as NATO members, are under the alliance’s protection, and that the existing defense agreement with the U.S. already grants Washington “broad access to Greenland.”

The Prime Minister also noted that Denmark had invested significantly in Arctic security.

“I therefore strongly urge the United States to stop issuing threats against a historically close ally and against another country and another people who have made it very clear that they are not for sale,” Frederiksen stated.

Denmark’s Ambassador to the U.S. Jesper Møller Sørensen also responded on X:

“We are close allies and should continue to work together as such. US security is also Greenland’s and Denmark’s security. Greenland is already part of NATO. We expect full respect for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark,” the post reads.