U.S. considers cryptocurrency in single-family home loan criteria

According to the newly issued directive, the move would incorporate digital assets into the risk assessment process for residential mortgages sold to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Until now, such assets were only considered if they had been converted into U.S. dollars prior to loan approval.

Commenting on the decision, FHFA Director William J. Pulte stated on X:

“After significant studying, and in keeping with President Trump’s vision to make the United States the crypto capital of the world, today I ordered the Great Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to prepare their businesses to count cryptocurrency as an asset for a mortgage.”

The FHFA now recognizes cryptocurrency as an emerging asset class that could help borrowers build wealth outside of traditional stock and bond markets. Factoring in these assets, the agency believes, would provide a more complete picture of a borrower’s financial position and improve access to homeownership for creditworthy applicants.

However, not all cryptocurrencies and not under all circumstances will be considered. The directive makes clear that only digital assets held on U.S.-regulated centralized exchanges and fully compliant with applicable laws may be taken into account.

Additionally, the mortgage enterprises must implement safeguards against market volatility, such as capping the share of reserves made up of cryptocurrency and applying appropriate risk adjustments.

Before any changes can be implemented, each organization is required to develop a detailed internal proposal, secure approval from its board of directors, and then submit the plan to the FHFA for review.

