Trump declares immediate ceasefire between Iran and Israel, confirmation pending

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED,” Trump wrote.

The US President explained that Iran would begin the ceasefire, followed by Israel after 12 hours.

“During each CEASEFIRE, the other side will remain PEACEFUL and RESPECTFUL. On the assumption that everything works as it should, which it will, I would like to congratulate both Countries, Israel and Iran, on having the Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence to end, what should be called, THE 12 DAY WAR,” he said.

"CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE..." –President Donald J. Trump

Trump concluded by praising the prevention of a prolonged conflict and offering blessings to all nations involved.

Official sources from both sides have yet to confirm Trump’s statement. However, Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a social media post, “As of now, there is NO ‘agreement’ on any ceasefire or cessation of military operations.”

He added that if Israeli military actions cease by 4 a.m. Tehran time, Iran does not intend to continue its response and “the final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later.”

Earlier this night, Iran reported the launch of a missile operation targeting US bases in Qatar and Iraq.

This is a developing story.