U.S. Congressman introduces bill on annexation and possible accession of Greenland

The bill authorizes the U.S. president to take “any necessary steps,” including negotiations with the Kingdom of Denmark, to annex or otherwise acquire Greenland as a territory of the United States.

Upon completion of the annexation or acquisition process, the president, according to the document, must submit a detailed report to Congress outlining the changes to federal law deemed necessary for Greenland’s subsequent admission to the United States as a state. It is emphasized that expedited consideration of statehood would be possible only after Greenland adopts its own constitution, which Congress must determine to be republican in form and in conformity with the U.S. Constitution.

Commenting on the initiative, Congressman Randy Fine said:

“Greenland is not a distant outpost we can afford to ignore—it is a vital national security asset. Whoever controls Greenland controls key Arctic shipping lanes and the security architecture protecting the United States. America cannot leave that future in the hands of regimes that despise our values and seek to undermine our security.”

The congressman’s statement also notes that the Arctic is becoming one of the key arenas of global competition, including amid increased activity by China and Russia in the region.

Earlier, Danish authorities called on the U.S. presidential administration to stop what they described as threats against Greenland. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stressed that statements about the need for Greenland to come under U.S. control are unacceptable.