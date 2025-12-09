U.S. Congress unveils record $901 billion defense bill for 2026

Congress has presented a wide-ranging National Defense Authorization Act for 2026, outlining a record $901 billion in defense policies and programs. The bill surpasses the administration’s requested level and reflects an expanded national security posture at a time of continued global tension.

The legislation spans roughly 3,000 pages and includes a 4% pay increase for enlisted service members, as well as $400 million in military assistance for Ukraine. It also removes an earlier bipartisan proposal aimed at expanding military housing construction.

Although the NDAA is approved annually and traditionally draws support from both parties, lawmakers reached agreement this year after a more contentious process. Republicans, who lead both chambers, aligned the legislation closely with the administration’s priorities. Democrats raised concerns over provisions related to domestic troop deployments and oversight of presidential decisions involving the use of force. The impasse eased after an agreement to hold a Senate hearing on past military deployments inside the United States.

The bill also cancels two earlier Authorizations for the Use of Military Force tied to Iraq in 1991 and 2002. Alongside long-standing procurement and modernization programs, the legislation includes measures to strengthen the defense industrial base and position the United States in strategic competition.

The NDAA sets policy but does not allocate funding. Actual appropriations will be negotiated later this year. The Senate initially pressed for $925 billion, while the House aligned with the administration’s $892.6 billion request. Lawmakers ultimately settled on a figure closer to the Senate level.

Votes in both chambers are expected soon. If approved, the focus will shift to negotiating the separate appropriations bill that determines how the authorized programs will be financed for the 2026 fiscal year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the White House introduced President Donald Trump’s new National Security Strategy, outlining priorities for U.S. defense, foreign policy, and global engagement.