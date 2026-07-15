U.S. Congress moves to make daylight saving time permanent

The committee approved the bipartisan bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act, sending it to the full House of Representatives for consideration. If adopted by both chambers of Congress and signed by the president, Americans would no longer change their clocks twice a year.

Supporters argue that permanent daylight saving time would reduce the disruptions caused by seasonal clock changes, improve public health by promoting more consistent sleep patterns, and provide economic benefits through increased evening daylight for businesses and outdoor activities.

The proposal has gained momentum after years of debate over the practice of changing clocks every spring and autumn. While many Americans favor ending the twice-yearly time changes, lawmakers have remained divided over whether to keep standard time or daylight saving time year-round.

The legislation would apply to most states that currently observe daylight saving time. States such as Hawaii and most of Arizona, which already opt out of seasonal clock changes, would not be affected.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with President of the United States Donald Trump.