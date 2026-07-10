Tokayev speaks with U.S. President Trump over phone

President Tokayev congratulated Donald Trump on the 250th anniversary of the Independence of the United States. He noted that, within a relatively short historical period – the span of just three generations – the United States had emerged as a global superpower.

The President of Kazakhstan emphasized that the U.S. Administration’s common-sense policies match Kazakhstan’s own vision of building a Just Kazakhstan based on the principles of Law and Order. In this regard, he expressed his support for President Trump’s approach.

The two leaders discussed bilateral political and economic cooperation. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the significant progress achieved in implementing the key agreements reached during his visit to Washington last November.

He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and enriched uranium, underscoring the importance of close collaboration with the IAEA to ensure effective international oversight.

In addition, President Tokayev spoke positively of his recent meetings at the Aqorda Presidential Palace with Senator Steve Daines, U.S. President's Special Envoy Sergio Gor, other senior White House officials, and American business leaders.

At the conclusion, President Tokayev invited President Trump to visit Kazakhstan at a time of his convenience.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had had a meeting with Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparov.