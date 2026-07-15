U.S. conducts new round of strikes against Iran

CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 10 p.m. ET on July 14 and targeted dozens of military sites near the Strait of Hormuz and along Iran's coastal areas.

"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed an additional round of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET, July 14, hitting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas," the command said in its post on X.

According to CENTCOM, the seven-hour operation involved U.S. fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels, which launched precision-guided munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems.

"U.S. fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews," CENTCOM said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported U.S. strikes hit Iranian military targets along the southern coast.