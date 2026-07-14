U.S. strikes hit Iranian military targets along southern coast

The five-hour mission was completed at 10:15 p.m. ET, July 13.

It targeted military sites in Bushehr, Chah Bahar, Jask, Konarak, Abu Musa, and Bandar Abbas using precision-guided munitions used against coastal defense systems, missile and drone facilities, and maritime capabilities.

Over 50,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed across the Middle East.

CENTCOM emphasized that American forces remain “vigilant, lethal, and ready.”

This marks the third consecutive night of strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.

Trump stated that U.S. forces are dismantling Iran’s military capabilities related to the Strait of Hormuz and reinstating a blockade, while insisting that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran remains possible despite escalating conflict.

“We’re attacking them tonight, and we’re taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump told reporters.