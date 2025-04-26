US company eyes Uzbek mining sector for future investments

The meeting centered on opportunities for bilateral cooperation in geological exploration and mining. The company expressed strong interest in launching exploration projects in Uzbekistan, emphasizing the country's geological potential and favorable investment climate.

Special attention was given to adopting advanced geological surveying technologies, digitalizing the mining sector, and training highly qualified specialists. Both parties also discussed the possibility of organizing specialized training programs and facilitating knowledge exchange with global experts in the field.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to strengthen cooperation and begin the practical implementation of joint initiatives in the near future.

Landers Mining, headquartered in New York, focuses on projects involving copper, lithium, nickel, and rare earth metals. Since its establishment in 2021, the company has expanded operations across Central Asia, the Americas, and Africa. It is known for applying modern exploration technologies and investing in local talent and sustainable infrastructure.

Notably, Kyrgyzstan offered American investors projects in the energy and mining sectors.