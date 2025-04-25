Kyrgyzstan offers American investors projects in energy and mining sectors

In his speech, the head of the Cabinet emphasized that this meeting serves as an important platform for strengthening mutual understanding and establishing strong partnerships between the business circles of both countries. He drew attention to the fact that Kyrgyzstan demonstrates sustainable economic growth due to the comprehensive reforms carried out, the introduction of digital technologies and ensuring transparency in the management of public finances.

Adylbek Kasymaliev especially noted the assignment of a positive credit rating to the country, indicating its financial stability and attractiveness for investment.

The head of the Cabinet also informed the participants about the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at the economic integration of the region and having significant investment interest. He also mentioned the government’s efforts to reduce bureaucratic barriers, as well as the country’s strategically advantageous geographic location, which creates favorable conditions for doing business.

Expressing confidence in the further strengthening of Kyrgyz-American business relations, he invited American investors to actively participate in the development of the Kyrgyz economy.

“Foreign direct investment from the United States is a significant stimulus for the development of our economy. We see significant opportunities to expand and deepen bilateral economic ties,” he said.

The Cabinet head added that Kyrgyzstan offers favorable conditions for investors, including liberal tax legislation and access to vast markets with a combined population of over 500 million people. The state guarantees the protection of private property and provides tax and regulatory preferences in free economic zones.

“Today, Kyrgyzstan is a country of new opportunities and prospects, with a dynamically developing economy and an open policy. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to investment projects at all stages of their implementation and provide the necessary state assistance,” he emphasized.

Another promising area is the energy sector, especially the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1, which helps ensure energy security in the region. This project was also discussed at the Spring Sessions of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

“Mining and processing of minerals are also a priority sector. Kyrgyzstan is ready to offer a reliable and environmentally responsible partnership in the exploration and processing of critical resources. Along with this, we see significant potential in the development of the tourism industry, given the current visa-free regime for citizens of many countries, the unique cultural heritage and natural attractions that attract millions of tourists every year,” said Adylbek Kasymaliev.

In conclusion of his speech, the head of the Cabinet expressed gratitude to the meeting participants for their interest and invited representatives of the American business community to visit Kyrgyzstan to personally get acquainted with its investment potential and prospects for cooperation in the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

