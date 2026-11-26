Under the FCC order, Starmind satellites will orbit Earth at altitudes of 500 to 1,002 kilometers. They will process data in orbit for users on Earth. The FCC expects the network to help meet growing demand for AI computing power.

SpaceX must have its first satellite operating in orbit by November 25, 2033. The company must have 100,000 satellites operating by November 2035 and 500,000 by November 2038. SpaceX must deploy the full network by November 25, 2040.

The American Astronomical Society raised concerns about the project. Astronomers warned that heat from the satellites could interfere with infrared observations. SpaceX pledged to coordinate with the U.S. National Science Foundation on protecting optical observations.

Every six months, SpaceX must report close approaches between its satellites and other objects. It must also report how often satellites had to change course. SpaceX must give separate counts for satellites that ceased operations and those that reentered Earth’s atmosphere.

SpaceX filed its application on January 30, 2026. The FCC opened it for public comment in February and granted approval on November 25. The agency said this was the first U.S. authorization for an orbital data center network.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on SpaceX’s plans to build two U.S. supercomputing centers. SpaceX plans to invest more than $74 billion in the Texas and Arizona projects.