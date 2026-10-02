According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall notice, the recall covers Monterey Jack, Jalapeño Jack, Medium Cheddar and Sharp Cheddar products in various package sizes, including 8-ounce squares, 16-ounce bricks, 5-pound loaves and 40-pound blocks. The products were distributed nationwide through distributors, retailers and direct customers.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of E. coli O26 involving 13 illnesses identified in California, Colorado, Georgia, Kentucky, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee and Utah. According to information provided during the investigation, illnesses have been epidemiologically associated with consumption of Graziers Raw Milk Medium Cheddar.

The investigation has not identified a specific lot, production date or source of contamination. Sierra Nevada Cheese Company therefore recalled all Graziers Raw Milk Cheese products currently in distribution as a precaution.

E. coli O26 can cause acute diarrheal illness. Most people recover within a week, but some infected people, particularly children under five, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, can develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can lead to kidney failure and death.

The company said it stopped production and shipment of all Graziers Raw Milk Cheese after being contacted by the FDA and notified customers who had purchased the affected products directly from the company.

The FDA advises consumers not to eat or serve the recalled products and to return them to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of them.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that 28 people were hospitalized after eating boxed lunches at Takebishi Stadium Kyoto during the Japan Corporate Teams Athletics Championships, in what authorities suspect to be a case of food poisoning.