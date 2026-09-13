28 hospitalized, two in serious condition after Kyoto stadium lunches

Around 4:30 p.m., staff reported multiple cases of illness during the track and field event.

Symptoms included vomiting and diarrhea.

Among those affected — juveniles and elderly people — two were in serious but conscious condition.

All affected individuals were event officials or staff.

Ambulances gathered at the venue as emergency responders treated the sick.

Organizers said about 500 boxed lunches of four types had been provided.

The 74th Japan Corporate Teams Athletics Championships are being held at the stadium from Sept. 11–13.

As written before, a total of 121 workers in Vietnam's central city of Hue had been hospitalized with suspected food poisoning as of 9 a.m. Saturday.