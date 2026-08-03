U.S. carries out yen intervention at Japan's request, Trump says

"They have a weakening yen, and they wanted a little bit of help," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, adding that the United States would benefit from the intervention. "It's also good for the world economy."

The intervention was "a signal of friendship" with Japan, the president said. "We're always there for Japan."

"We have a good relationship with Japan, we're...very, very strong financially," he also said. "Japan's been very good to us."

Japanese and U.S. authorities carried out a coordinated yen-buying operation Friday, U.S. Eastern time. It was the first coordinated intervention by the two countries since shortly after the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan. The last concerted yen-buying operation was conducted in June 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had become one of the world's top five gold buyers in Q2 2026, according to the World Gold Council's quarterly report.