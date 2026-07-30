Kazakhstan among world's top 5 gold buyers

In the second quarter of 2026, Poland topped the list of central bank gold buyers, increasing its reserves by 51 tons.

China purchased 33 tons, Uzbekistan 16 tons, and Kazakhstan 15 tons. Jordan and the Czech Republic each bought six tons.

In total, central banks worldwide purchased around 289 tons of gold in Q2 2026, up 62% as compared to 2025, when purchases stood at about 178 tons.

The World Gold Council attributed the surge in demand to geopolitical uncertainty, a decline in gold prices during the period, and countries' efforts to diversify their international reserves.

Central bank interest in gold is likely to continue. According to a council survey, 89% of central bank representatives expect global gold reserves to rise over the next year, while 45% plan to increase their own stockpiles.

As written on July 3, gold futures topped $4,200 per ounce for the first time since June 22.