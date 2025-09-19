EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    US cancels tsunami threat imposed after earthquake in Kamchatka

    07:34, 19 September 2025

    The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has cancelled the threat of a tsunami imposed after an earthquake in Kamchatka, the US Geological Survey said, TASS reports. 

    US cancels tsunami threat imposed after earthquake in Kamchatka
    Photo credit: Anadolu

    A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Kamchatka at 9:58 p.m. Moscow time on September 18, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said. Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk felt tremors with a force of 6 points.

    As earlier reported, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, at 10:37 a.m. last Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

    Russia USA Earthquake Natural disasters Tsunami
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All