US cancels tsunami threat imposed after earthquake in Kamchatka
07:34, 19 September 2025
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has cancelled the threat of a tsunami imposed after an earthquake in Kamchatka, the US Geological Survey said, TASS reports.
A magnitude 7.4 earthquake hit Kamchatka at 9:58 p.m. Moscow time on September 18, the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences said. Residents of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Vilyuchinsk felt tremors with a force of 6 points.
As earlier reported, a 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off the eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula, Russia, at 10:37 a.m. last Saturday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).