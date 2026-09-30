US bans Canadian imports as trade dispute escalates

The measures took effect on September 29 under a series of proclamations President Donald Trump issued on September 8. The affected products were previously subject to additional tariffs of up to 50% imposed by the US administration over what it described as Canada's discriminatory treatment of US exports.

The new restrictions cover specific Canadian alcoholic beverages, dairy products and motor vehicles. Products that had been imported but had not yet been entered for consumption before September 29 remain subject to the previously imposed 50% tariff.

The measures follow a US decision in July to impose additional tariffs on certain Canadian goods. The tariffs took effect on August 22 after a temporary three-day suspension expired.

Canada responded by imposing counter-tariffs on selected US products, with rates of 15%, 25% and 50% taking effect on September 8.

The latest measures mark another escalation in trade tensions between the United States and Canada, which maintain one of the world's largest bilateral trading relationships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Donald Trump had announced import bans and 50% tariffs targeting a range of Canadian goods, escalating the trade dispute between the neighboring countries.