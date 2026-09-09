Trump targets Canadian goods with 50% tariffs

Canadian dairy products, motorcycles and most alcoholic beverages will be barred from entering the United States from September 29.

A separate 50% tariff on additional Canadian products, including mattresses, motorboats and golf carts, will take effect on September 15.

“President Trump is doing this to make sure, again, that we keep a level playing field, deter retaliation, and of course protect American production,” a senior US administration official told reporters.

Trump also instructed the U.S. General Services Administration to exclude Canadian goods from long-term federal procurement contracts unless Ottawa provides what he described as “full and fair reciprocity” for American farmers and businesses.

The measures follow Canada’s introduction of retaliatory tariffs of up to 50% on approximately $20 billion worth of U.S. goods. Ottawa acted after Washington imposed similar duties on selected Canadian imports.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country would accelerate efforts to reduce its economic dependence on the United States.

“It’s about ensuring that no country can hold us hostage. And that we can live how we want to live,” Carney said.

The escalating dispute has also raised concerns about the future of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Carney is expected to address the European Parliament in Strasbourg next week as Ottawa seeks closer ties with the European Union.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump had called for an end to sales of aircraft made by Canada’s Bombardier in the United States unless the company began manufacturing its planes in the country.