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    US announces new round of strikes against Iran

    12:39, 12 July 2026

    US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that American forces have begun a new wave of strikes against IranQazinform News Agency reports.

    US CENTCOM
    File photo credit: U.S. Central Command's official X account

    "At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran," the command said in a post on X.

    According to CENTCOM, the strikes were launched "after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

    As reported earlier, members of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), had fired warning shots at a vessel trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route a few hours ago.

     

    World News USA Iran Middle East Middle East situation The Strait of Hormuz Armed conflicts Politics
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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