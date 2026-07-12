US announces new round of strikes against Iran

"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran," the command said in a post on X.

At 7:15 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz. A civilian crew… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 11, 2026

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were launched "after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz."

As reported earlier, members of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), had fired warning shots at a vessel trying to cross the Strait of Hormuz through an unauthorized route a few hours ago.