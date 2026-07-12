Iran’s IRGC fires warning shots in Strait of Hormuz incident

“Warning shots were fired at a vessel that turned off its systems and therefore presented a threat to maritime traffic. The ship was stopped,” the statement reads.

Due to the incident, the Strait of Hormuz has been closed until further notice, according to the IRGC.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that U.S. President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between the United States and Iran was effectively over after renewed overnight military strikes and escalating attacks in and around the Strait of Hormuz.