US announces Iran talks as Tehran warns of possible ceasefire withdrawal

Speaking during a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the delegation will be led by Vice President J. D. Vance, alongside Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

“The first round of those talks will take place on Saturday morning local time, and we look forward to those in-person meetings,” Leavitt told reporters.

Leavitt also noted that Washington would continue to closely monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the US “fully expects Iran to do this.”

“As his statement said last night, this ceasefire is subject to the safe reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Again, this was just determined last night. We understand things take time, but that’s the President’s expectation, and he will hold everyone to it,” she said.

Earlier today, President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the country’s participation in the upcoming negotiations. However, shortly before the announcement, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that Tehran may withdraw from the ceasefire agreement if Israel continues its military actions in Lebanon.

Iran to Withdraw from Ceasefire if Israel Continues Violations in Lebanon



Iran will exit the ceasefire agreement if Israel persists in violating the truce by continuing its attacks on Lebanon, an informed source told Tasnim News Agency. pic.twitter.com/qp4SFbriXH — Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) April 8, 2026

According to a separate report from Iran Today, the nation warned it would exit the truce if violations persist, while the country’s Revolutionary Guards condemned the aggression, signaling “a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards condemned Israel’s “brutal massacre in Beirut”, saying:



“If the aggressions against our beloved Lebanon are not stopped immediately, we will give a regretful response to the evil aggressors in the region.” — Iran's Today (@Iran) April 8, 2026

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, US President Donald Trump said Iran is ready to pursue peace and signaled that the United States could assist with stabilizing shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.