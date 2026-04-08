Golden Age promise: Trump speaks of peace with Iran

“A big day for World Peace! Iran wants it to happen, they’ve had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else!” Trump wrote, suggesting momentum toward easing tensions in the region.

He said the United States would help manage congestion in the vital maritime corridor, a key route for global energy shipments.

“The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action!” Trump said.

Trump also predicted economic opportunities and reconstruction efforts in Iran, saying the country could begin rebuilding.

“Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We’ll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just “hangin’ around” in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!” he wrote.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Kazakh President welcomed Middle East ceasefire agreement.