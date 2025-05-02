U.S. and Ukraine establish reconstruction fund focused on natural resources

The initiative, developed under the leadership of President Donald J. Trump, aims to support Ukraine’s post-conflict economic recovery through long-term, strategic investment, particularly in the country’s natural resource sector.

The fund will operate as a collaborative public-private investment platform, jointly managed by U.S. and Ukrainian representatives. According to a White House fact sheet, “this agreement is a fully collaborative partnership between our nations that both the United States and Ukraine will benefit from.” The fund is structured to receive 50% of royalties, license fees, and similar payments derived from Ukrainian natural resource projects, including minerals and hydrocarbons. These revenues will be reinvested in domestic infrastructure and economic development projects.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury confirmed that the Treasury and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will work alongside Ukraine’s State Organization Agency on Support for Public-Private Partnership to finalize governance arrangements and begin investment operations. The fund’s governance structure includes equal representation from both countries, with three American and three Ukrainian board members jointly responsible for investment decisions and oversight.

The agreement includes safeguards aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and the protection of strategic resources. As stated in the official fact sheet, “Economic security is national security, and this important safeguard prevents critical resources from falling into the wrong hands.” To that end, if the United States opts to acquire materials produced through the fund’s projects, it “will be given first choice to either acquire them or designate the purchaser of our choice.”

