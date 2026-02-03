U.S. and India reach trade deal after Modi call, Trump says

The announcement was made by Trump on Truth Social, where he described the talks as productive and focused primarily on trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%.”

According to Trump, the agreement includes reciprocal steps from India to open its market wider to American goods.

“They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO.”

Trump stated that India plans to significantly increase purchases of energy resources from the United States and may also diversify supplies through Venezuela.

“He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela.”

Trump also said India committed to a substantial expansion of imports from the United States across multiple sectors.

“The Prime Minister also committed to BUY AMERICAN, at a much higher level, in addition to over $500 billion dollars of U.S. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.”

Prime Minister Modi confirmed the agreement in his post on X, welcoming the reduced tariff rate for Indian exports.

“Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement. When two large economies and the world’s largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that US President Donald Trump said India would buy crude oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.