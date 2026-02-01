India to import Venezuelan oil instead of Iranian crude, Trump says

Speaking aboard Air Force One, Trump said the arrangement would shift India’s sourcing away from Iran. There has been no official confirmation from the Indian government.

India sharply reduced imports of Iranian oil after US sanctions were reimposed in 2019. In recent years, it increased purchases of discounted Russian crude, drawing criticism and tariff pressure from Washington.

The remarks come as India and Venezuela move to strengthen ties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Venezuela’s acting president Delcy Rodríguez recently discussed expanding cooperation, including in energy, trade, and investment.

The US has also eased some restrictions on Venezuela’s oil sector, encouraging foreign investment and exports.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Venezuela confirmed reopening of commercial airspace.