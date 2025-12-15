Update on Janibek Alimkhanuly’s doping test released

According to the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation, a date and time have been set for the opening of Alimkhanuly’s B sample following the doping control.

“This stage is critically important for ensuring procedural transparency and protecting the athlete’s rights. Under international practice, a B sample is analyzed only when there is a need to confirm or refute the initial A sample findings. The procedure is conducted by an independent accredited laboratory and follows strict protocols, including the option for the athlete’s representatives and other relevant parties to be present. This process serves as a key safeguard of objectivity and helps eliminate any potential errors or misinterpretations,” the Kazakhstan Professional Boxing Federation said.

It was emphasized that scheduling the opening of the B sample does not imply an admission of any violation or draw any preliminary conclusions. Rather, it is a standard procedural step предусмотренный международными антидопинговыми правилами, aimed at establishing the facts conclusively.

The Federation also emphasized that, until official results for both samples are received, no public statements, assumptions, or judgments should be made regarding Alimkhanuly’s situation.

The Federation did not disclose the exact date of the B sample opening, noting that it is still awaiting an official and detailed response from VADA regarding the A sample.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Premier Boxing Champions, the organizers of the December 6 event in San Antonio, have announced that Kazakh middleweight WBO and IBF champion Janibek Alimkhanuly has been taken off the fight card.