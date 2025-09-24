Jackie Chan reportedly arrives in Almaty
23:43, 24 September 2025
News of world-renowned actor Jackie Chan's arrival in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has surfaced on social media, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The news has sparked considerable interest online, with users actively discussing the arrival of the 71-year-old actor from Hong Kong. While there has been no official confirmation, published videos allegedly indicate that he is in Kazakhstan.
According to preliminary reports, Jackie Chan may be in the country to participate in the filming of a movie.
As earlier reported, the Culture Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry reported on domestic film production in 2025.