AI to bring up to KZT22bn into budget in revenue

According to Yerlan Akkenzhenov, the system integrates digital data from market participants, including KazMunayGas refineries, Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry, oil depots, and other sources.

The AI analyzes the movement of petroleum products, forecasts reserves by region, and helps identify risks of overstocking or shortages in advance. This enables more precise delivery planning, logistics coordination, and timely management decisions.

“The expected effect is an increase in planning accuracy by up to 85% and an economic impact of up to 22.5 billion tenge per year,” Yerlan Akkenzhenov said.

The minister added that the AI model is a Kazakhstani development, created through cooperation between KazMunayGas and the Kazakh-British Technological University under the AI SANA program.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan would redirect 260,000 tons of oil exports in May 2026 due to changes in transit schedules through the Druzhba pipeline system toward Germany’s PCK Schwedt refinery.