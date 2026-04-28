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    Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment

    11:18, 28 April 2026

    The Kazakh Energy Ministry announced a planned redistribution of 260,000 tons of oil exports in May 2026 due to changes in transit schedules through the Druzhba pipeline system toward Germany’s PCK Schwedt refinery, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment
    Photo credit: Kazakh Energy Ministry

    Oil will be redistributed along alternative routes. 100,000 tons of oil will be redirected to Ust-Luga port, and another 160,000 tons will be sent via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system (CPC).

    The rerouting is operational in nature and fully coordinated with shippers, the Ministry said in a statement.

    The authorities stressed the annual oil production targets remain unaffected. Kazakhstan’s existing transport infrastructure ensures stable exports and uninterrupted supply to global markets.

    Last week, Germany confirmed the suspension of Kazakh oil transit through Russia to the PCK refinery in Schwedt starting May 1, 2026.

    Oil & Gas Kazakhstan Germany Russia Transport CPC Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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