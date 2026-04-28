Kazakhstan to redirect 260,000 tons of oil amid Druzhba route adjustment

Oil will be redistributed along alternative routes. 100,000 tons of oil will be redirected to Ust-Luga port, and another 160,000 tons will be sent via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system (CPC).

The rerouting is operational in nature and fully coordinated with shippers, the Ministry said in a statement.

The authorities stressed the annual oil production targets remain unaffected. Kazakhstan’s existing transport infrastructure ensures stable exports and uninterrupted supply to global markets.

Last week, Germany confirmed the suspension of Kazakh oil transit through Russia to the PCK refinery in Schwedt starting May 1, 2026.