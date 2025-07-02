Up to 9.5 mln domestic tourists expected across regions of Kazakhstan

According to the Tourism and Sports Ministry, some 9.5 million people are expected to tour around Kazakhstan this year checking in at hotels and other tourist sites against 9.1 million recorded in 2024.

The Tourism Industry Committee said the city of Almaty is among the most popular places to go. 2.3 million people visited the city last year thanks to its urban infrastructure, nature and ski resorts.

Then comes Astana as the center for business and event tourism with 1.5 million people arriving there last year.

Akmola region, particularly, Burabai resort area, welcomed 533,000 domestic tourists, while 508,000 people visited Shymkent.

507,500 Kazakhstanis traveled to Almaty region, which remains an attractive nature tourism destination.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan’s domestic tourist flow grew to 9.6 million in 2023 from 6.7 million in 2019.