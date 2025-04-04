Domestic tourism grows by 44% in Kazakhstan over 5 years

After the fall in 2020, domestic tourism of Kazakhstan rebounded, surpassing pre-pandemic levels in 2021. Last January-September, the country's hotels welcomed 6 million domestic travelers.

The Almaty mountain cluster and Shchyuchinsk resort area remain the most popular places to go. Last year the said regions ranked among the top three priority destinations.

Among the most popular tourist areas in Kazakhstan are the Almaty mountain cluster, Shchyuchinsk resort area, Mangistau resort area, Alakol resort area in Zhetsyu and Abai regions, Balkhash resort area which recorded a rise in tourists by 17% against the last year.

Kazakhstan’s domestic travelers rose to 8.6 million people since 2022, while outbound tourism reached 7.7 million.

The number of domestic visitors was 6,657,500 in 2019, 4,463,200 in 2020, 6,910,100 in 2021, 8,607,600 in 2022, and 9,569,700 in 2023 and is projected to rise as high as 10.5 million in 2024.