Up to 93% of Kazakhstani citizens rate interethnic relations as positive, survey reveals

The survey, conducted by the Institute of Applied Ethnopolitical Research for the first half of 2026, found that 93.2 percent of respondents described relations between ethnic groups as calm and stable. In addition, 72.5 percent of those surveyed said they had not experienced violations of their rights based on ethnicity, while 86.8 percent positively assessed government measures aimed at strengthening interethnic relations.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly emphasized that interethnic harmony and unity are among the country’s key policy priorities, based on the principles of fairness and equal opportunities for all citizens.

During the first half of 2026, more than 5,000 events aimed at strengthening social cohesion were held across the country, involving more than 140,000 participants. Around 800 experts, journalists, bloggers, and representatives of ethnocultural organizations took part in these initiatives.

Kazakhstan is home to representatives of around 130 ethnic groups. The country has approximately 1,000 ethnocultural associations and more than 4,000 public organizations.

Institutions such as the Public Accord centers (Qogamdyq Kelisim) and Houses of Friendship remain key platforms for dialogue and cooperation. Currently, 37 Houses of Friendship operate across Kazakhstan’s regions, supporting cultural initiatives, educational programs, and cooperation between ethnocultural groups, government agencies, and civil society organizations.

Representatives of ethnocultural associations also participate in nationwide social projects, including the Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, which has attracted more than 300,000 participants since the beginning of the year.

Authorities are also focusing on the development of mediation services. Each region has mediation centers and councils that bring together professional mediators, lawyers, educators, psychologists, religious studies experts, journalists, and community leaders. A total of 432 mediators are currently registered in the national system.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KazISS) had released the results of a public opinion survey showing that 87.8 percent of citizens support the country’s current development course.