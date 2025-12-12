Up to 75,000 foreigners travel to Uzbekistan for medical treatment

During January and October 2025, Uzbekistan welcomed 53,045 foreign patients from Tajikistan, 13,038 from Kyrgyzstan, 6,979 from Kazakhstan, 1,709 from Russia, 533 from Afghanistan, 215 from Turkmenistan, 43 from Türkiye, 15 from the United States, 14 from China, Azerbaijan, and 65 from other countries.

It was highlighted that Uzbekistan continues to draw a growing number of international patients thanks to the country’s expanding medical delivery and improved accessibility.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Uzbekistan welcomes 9.7 million tourists in 10 months of 2025.