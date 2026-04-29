Up to 17,000 people may go free under criminal amnesty in Kazakhstan

According to the member of Parliament, the respective bills are still in the works.

Regarding the administrative amnesty, the possibility of writing off only fines imposed by state bodies is being considered.

"Which fines will be included is still under discussion. Of course, most likely, offenses related to ecology and sanitary safety will not be included. For instance, there is an article on sanitary violations. Breaching this article poses a danger to people's health and lives. However, we are still discussing it," Snezhanna Imasheva said on the Majilis sidelines.

Earlier, the option of fully writing off fines for certain categories of citizens, including women and retired people, was discussed. Nevertheless, a different approach is now being considered.

"We are now coming to the understanding that we probably will not divide into categories. The amnesty will apply to the full amount of fines," the deputy said.

As for the criminal amnesty, Imasheva said it will be similar to the previous one.

"The criminal amnesty will mainly apply to crimes of low or medium severity. That is around 17,000 people," she said.

The bills are expected to be submitted to Parliament in early May.

Previously, in June 2025, as Qazinform reported, the President of Kazakhstan signed an amnesty law ahead of the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Constitution.