Up to 15 years jail terms proposed for assaults on health workers in Kazakhstan

Alnazarova said: “In connection with the directive from the Head of State, draft regulations were designed. Work is ongoing together with the General Prosecutor’s Office, the Interior Ministry; preliminary positive conclusions were received”.

Separate articles relating to assaults against on-duty health workers will be introduced to the Criminal Code. There will be new paragraph 1 in Article 158 providing for imprisonment. Offenders may face up to two years in jail in event of threats of violence, if that would be the case, said the Minister.

Alnazarova added: “If violence occurs against one health worker, the sentence term will be from two to seven years. In case the assault takes place during an emergency situation, the sentence will be up to 10 years, and if a group of health workers is assaulted, offenders might face up to 15 years jail terms”.

As reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev supported the proposal led by the parliament, medical community and activists to amend the national legislation to tighten penalties for assaults with the use of physical force and cruelty against health workers, the Kazakh President’s advisor - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay said on his Telegram channel.