Kazakhstan seeks harsher penalties for violence against health workers

The decision came after a 34-year-old surgeon suffered injuries when he was attacked by a patient at the regional hospital in Kostanay city on July 17. The attacker was arrested for two months. A procedural decision is set to be delivered in accordance with the law following the investigation.

Zheldibay stated: “Such violence, inflicting harm to the health and wellbeing of our health workers, should be resolutely suppressed by legal means under the Law and Order principle”.

The President ordered the Government to develop necessary amendments to the legislation, which will be submitted to the parliament for discussion with the participation of representatives of the civil society, he wrote.

Earlier, it was reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed amendments to the Criminal Law.