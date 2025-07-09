Unsteady weather to grip Kazakhstan

Unsteady weather sets the tone throughout Kazakhstan bringing rain and thunderstorms to the north, south, southeast and central part, heavy rain and hail to the north. Weather without precipitation persists in the rest of Kazakhstan.

High wind, squalls and fog are expected locally.

The high fire hazard is forecast for Mangistau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Akmola and Ulytau regions.

Sweltering temperatures are predicted for Atyrau, Almaty, Aktobe, Mangistau and Zhetysu regions with the mercury rising as high as 35-38 degrees Celsius.

