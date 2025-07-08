EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan to brace for downpours, hail and thunderstorms

    07:07, 8 July 2025

    Mets released a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for July 8, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan to brace for downpours, hail and thunderstorms
    Photo credit: Alexandr Pavskiy/Kazinform

    According to Kazhydromet, the country’s north, east, and southeast are expected to brace for thundershowers, with the east also facing heavy rains and hail. Weather without precipitation is to be observed in most of Kazakhstan.

    High wind and squalls are in store locally.

    The high fire hazard is forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Ulytau regions.

    Sweltering temperatures are predicted for Atyrau, Almaty, Turkistan and Zhetysu regions with mercury rising as high as 35-40 degrees Celsius.

    Earlier, it was reported what the weather would be like on July 7. 

     

     

     

    Weather in Kazakhstan Regions Kazhydromet rains Wind
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All