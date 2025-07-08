Kazakhstan to brace for downpours, hail and thunderstorms

According to Kazhydromet, the country’s north, east, and southeast are expected to brace for thundershowers, with the east also facing heavy rains and hail. Weather without precipitation is to be observed in most of Kazakhstan.

High wind and squalls are in store locally.

The high fire hazard is forecast for Mangistau, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Ulytau regions.

Sweltering temperatures are predicted for Atyrau, Almaty, Turkistan and Zhetysu regions with mercury rising as high as 35-40 degrees Celsius.

